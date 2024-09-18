Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 27,563 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 518.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 716,919 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,913 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

