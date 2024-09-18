Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

