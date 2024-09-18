Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $4.43 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 413,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 97.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 166.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRT opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

