Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 667.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,814 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of DoubleVerify worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DV opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.