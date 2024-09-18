Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 24,693 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 672,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 193,585 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,225,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

HOOD opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.