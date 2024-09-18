ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SFBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. 6,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

