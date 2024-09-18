Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.1 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.36%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

