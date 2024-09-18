Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SES traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,048. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.60. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.98 and a 1-year high of C$12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7849462 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SES. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 106,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 133,620 shares of company stock worth $1,558,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

