Sean Edward Krakiwsky Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) Director Sean Edward Krakiwsky acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.
Nanalysis Scientific Trading Up 6.7 %
CVE:NSCI opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.74. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.
About Nanalysis Scientific
