Sean Edward Krakiwsky Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) Director Sean Edward Krakiwsky acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Up 6.7 %

CVE:NSCI opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.74. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

