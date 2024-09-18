Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $2.12. Scor shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 5,588 shares traded.

Scor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scor Se will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.