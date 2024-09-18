Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $138.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.75.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

