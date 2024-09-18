Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.73% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $304,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

