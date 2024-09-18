Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.58

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 3018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after acquiring an additional 480,848 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,895,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

