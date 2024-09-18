Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.55% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $58,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

