Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR opened at $28.05 on Friday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

