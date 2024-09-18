SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Donald Day Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SBAC stock opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.13 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
