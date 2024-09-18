SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Donald Day Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SBAC stock opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.13 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

