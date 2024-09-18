Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

