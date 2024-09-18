Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $88,227,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,854,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,196,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $295.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.60. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $413.70. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

