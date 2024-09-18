Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,890,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

AVB opened at $230.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $236.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.33.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

