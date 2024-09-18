Saltmarble Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $132.94 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

