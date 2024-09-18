Saga (SAGA) Price Hits $1.92 on Major Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Saga token can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003198 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $196.22 million and approximately $134.96 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saga has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,033,038,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,058,992 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,032,896,947 with 102,007,386 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.65649137 USD and is up 11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $76,786,875.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars.

