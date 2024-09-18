Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 24,316 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. 1,983,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -829.29, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nutanix by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 647,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

