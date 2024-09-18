RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

