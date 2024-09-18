RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.