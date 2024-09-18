RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 219 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Visa by 26,951.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $291.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.27. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $533.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.