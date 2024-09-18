RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,903,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

