RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

