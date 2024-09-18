RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

BSJU stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

