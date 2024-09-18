RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 2,425 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

