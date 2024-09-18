Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $69.31

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $69.31 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,773.67 or 0.99901413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00123465 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $65.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.