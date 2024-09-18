RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

