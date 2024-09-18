Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

RVP opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.