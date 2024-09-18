ResMed’s (RMD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.32. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.