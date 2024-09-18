ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $250.88

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $250.88, but opened at $233.63. ResMed shares last traded at $234.50, with a volume of 90,308 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,644,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

