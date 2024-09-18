Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.53.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WING opened at $416.66 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.08.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

