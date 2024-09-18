Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,714,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $45,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

CTRA stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

