Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,559,369 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,422,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,559,369 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $49,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vale by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

