Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ventas worth $46,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,047,000 after buying an additional 96,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000,000 after acquiring an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,512,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $135,425,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -339.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

