Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $53.35 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.19% of USANA Health Sciences worth $53,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE USNA opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

