Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 51,600 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $50,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

HLT opened at $220.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

