Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,653 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $52,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DNOW by 1,062.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.20 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

