Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 158,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Range Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after buying an additional 5,759,883 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 443,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

