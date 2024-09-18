Radio Caca Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.13 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $54.19 million and $4.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001330 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002034 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

