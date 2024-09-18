QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Company Profile

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

