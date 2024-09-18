QUASA Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,166.90 and approximately $1,693.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,158.07 or 0.99967994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197092 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,539.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.