Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director David R. Walt Purchases 47,000 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director David R. Walt bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $624,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,487,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,775.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanterix Trading Up 1.8 %

QTRX opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 614,012 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 326,876 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 156.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

