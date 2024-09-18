Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.70 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.84. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.61 and a 1 year high of C$14.90.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.