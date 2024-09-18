Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Cut by Roth Capital

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for American Outdoor Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,314,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

