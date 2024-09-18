Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Reduced by Analyst

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,269. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $180,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

