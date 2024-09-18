Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 88,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
