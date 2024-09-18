Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 88,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

